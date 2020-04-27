Nine-year old lad puts coronavirus patients before himself on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A NINE-YEAR old lad in Almeria had put coronavirus patients before himself in a lovely example of how the health crisis can bring out the very best in people.

Young Manu has donated his tablet to the provincial capital’s Torrecardenas hospital so that people being treated there for the virus can be in touch with their families, which he has presented to staff along with a very sweet letter.

He writes about how it was “a dream come true” to be allowed out for the first time on Sunday after 42 days of lockdown confinement in his home to get some fresh air and exercise. He said he would have preferred to have visited his grandparents and his family, but would have to wait a little longer to “give them the kisses I want to so much.”

He also explained how much he had been looking forward to giving the hospital his tablet to “give the patients the opportunity to talk to their family.”

“His letter has moved us so much because behind this small gesture there is a great lesson in solidarity for everyone”, staff posted on the hospital’s Facebook page.

“A thank you falls short for you Manu.”



