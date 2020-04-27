THE NHS will reopen for cancer treatment and other vital services from tomorrow.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tonight urged Brits to come forward if they need help, adding that “the NHS is open.”

Speaking at the Downing Street briefing, he said: “As the number of hospitalisations from coronavirus begins to fall, I can announce that starting tomorrow, we will begin the restoration of other NHS services starting with the most urgent like cancer care and mental health support.

“The exact pace of the restoration will be determined by local circumstances on the ground, according to local need and the amount of coronavirus cases that hospital is having to deal with.

“Having written off £13.4 billion of historic NHS debt, I want to ensure the NHS is always there in a way that doesn’t just help us recover from coronavirus as a country, but also puts us in a stronger position for the future.”

He added: “Our message is that the NHS is open. Help us to help you.

“So if you’re worried about chest pain for instance, maybe you might be having a heart attack or a stroke. Or you feel a lump or are worried about cancer.





“Or you’re a parent concerned about your child. Please come forward and seek help as you always would.

“It is so important that everybody uses the NHS responsibly and the NHS will always be there for you when you need it.