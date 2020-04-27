New infection numbers continue to slow in Italy

THE number of new coronavirus infections in Italy continues to slow.

New cases have risen by 1,739 over the last 24 hours, one of the lowest figures since the start of the country’s lockdown 49 days ago, and pointing to the infection curve flattening in the run up to a partial restart of business activities on May 4.

In all 199,414 people have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to the figures presented on Monday by Civil Protection head Angelo Borrelli.

A further 333 people have lost their lives, an increase on Sunday’s figure of 260, but still one of the lowest numbers for some six weeks.

Italy’s fatality total now stands at 26,977.

Also positive news is that there has been another decline in active infections to 105,813, which is 290 less than yesterday.

So far 66,624 of Italy’s coronavirus cases have recovered from the illness, 1,696 of them since Sunday.





The hospitalisation figures are also better. Another 1,019 patients were discharged between Sunday and today, leaving the total at 20,353. Of these 1,956 are in intensive care, 53 less than 24 hours ago.

The president of the Upper Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferro said the fall in the number of deaths and infections demonstrated the success of the lockdown measures. But he also cautioned that the “the virus is still circulating.”

Italy has the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in Europe.