Man lived in Andalucia for 22 under a false identity until a sharp-eyed Local Police officer noticed his dodgy passport

A FOREIGN resident, aged 53, was arrested in Torrox after a police officer noticed flaws in his identity papers.

He was stopped during a routine lockdown check on drivers but unluckily for him, Angel Lopez, the Local Police officer who examined his ID, is an expert in forged documentation.

-- Advertisement --

The man in question, who has lived in Spain for 22 years, presented an authentic SAS health card and state-issued foreign resident’s identity document, but Officer Lopez noticed imperfections in his Lithuanian passport.

Further investigation revealed that he was in fact Latvian and he admitted to the police that he had been arrested some 30 times in Latvia, but later changed his identity and way of life.

Since then he has written three autobiographical books and told the police investigators that he would add a postscript to the third, mentioning Officer Lopez’s expertise in detecting forgeries.

He was later released with charges, and police sources revealed that possibly the charges against him in Latvia have expired. There were no charges against him under his false identity, whilst in Spain he can only be accused of using a forged ID.



