Malaga courts back dismissal appeals from nursery teachers who were sacked when Junta took over Costa del Sol kindergartens

FIVE of 73 former employees at Costa del Sol kindergartens who launched unfair dismissal proceedings are from Torrox.

All were sacked on September 1 last year when the regional government’s Education took direct control of the kindergartens whose running was formerly outsourced to contractors.

Some of the 73 have started court cases against the Junta, and a Malaga court recently admitted an appeal by an employee of the El Faro nursery school in Torrox, ruling that she was wrongfully dismissed because the Junta made no attempt to re-employ her.

The Education department has been ordered to readmit her on the same terms as before, reimbursing her lost earnings since last September or paying her off with €14,651 compensation.

Another employee at the same school who was not on a permanent contract must also be readmitted or receive €10,626 another Malaga court ruled.

Meanwhile, this opens the door to further unfair dismissals more orders to readmit the workers or pay compensation, sources close to the case revealed.



