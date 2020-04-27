Lockdown de-escalation in Spain’s holiday destinations Mallorca and Ibiza should be at each island’s own pace says Balearic President

LOCKDOWN de-escalation in Mallorca and Ibiza and the other Balearic Islands should not be at the same pace across the archipelago, according to regional president Francina Armengol.

Commenting at a press briefing after Sunday’s videoconference meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the heads of the rest of the country’s autonomous community administrations, Armengol said the gradual lifting of the State of Alarm restrictions should be at each island’s own speed.

-- Advertisement --

The de-escalation rate should, the Balearic president maintains, depend on each one’s coronavirus infection figures and capacity to contain the pandemic, as well as their individual economic situations.

Armengol insisted that above all else the steps taken on each island must be “safe” in order to “prevent deaths, new contagions and guarantee people’s health.”

The Balearic government leader also called on Sanchez to allow each region of Spain to set times for permission for different collectives to go outdoors for fresh air and exercise under an easing of the confinement regulations. She explained this would avoid there being people all out at the same time and help prevent infections.