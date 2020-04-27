Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now almost 3 million (2,991,073) people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 206,822. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 877,126

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with almost a million (986,045) people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (25,394). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 1,121 just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 55,377. Despite the numbers being high, today the US registered almost half the amount of deaths in the last 24 hours, and much fewer new infections compared to yesterday.

Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases (226,629) after the US, registering 2,870 new cases today, followed by Italy (197,675), France (162,100) and Germany (157,495).

However, Italy is the second country in the world after the US with the most Covid-19 deaths (26,644), followed by Spain (23,190), France (22,856) and the UK (20,732). In stark comparison, Germany’s death toll is quite low standing at 5,944, given that is ranked the fifth country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases.

Overall, today most countries in Europe have registered a lower number of deaths and new infections. Check out the Worldometer chart below.



