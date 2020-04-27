Javea town hall pledges all possible help for tourism sector while lockdown closes hotels and halts the hospitality trade

JAVEA town hall’s website www.xabia.org includes a section with information for the tourism sector.

The town hall’s Tourism department is listing all currently-available help for companies, the self-employed and all those linked to the sector.

Information ranges from online training programmes by official bodies and tourism associations to details of help for the financial problems caused by Spain’s nationwide lockdown.

Given the present volume of information and regulations, Javea’s Tourism department is sifting out and putting online information of real interest to professionals. It will also contact business-owners by post with news and updates of interest.

Javea’s Tourism councillor Toni Miragall stressed that tourism professionals have all the town hall’s support at this difficult time and that his department is following the evolution of the situation and health directives in order to offer a safe tourist destination to evertybody wanting to visit Javea.



