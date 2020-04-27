Italy’s football clubs can start training on May 18, confirms PM Conte

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced that professional sports teams, including football clubs, can resume training on May 18.

On Sunday evening, Conte announced a deescalation timetable to lift lockdown restrictions on May 4, as reported. He also announced that the country’s football clubs can start training on May 18..

-- Advertisement --

He said that sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora would work together with experts to “plot a path for football to return”, with a plan on how competitive matches could be organised further down the line. “We will then evaluate if the conditions are in place to be able to complete the suspended leagues. If we reach that conclusion, we’ll do so while guaranteeing maximum safety measures. We love our football idols and don’t want them to get ill.”

Conte also said that athletes can resume training individually from May 4 – the date when public parks and gardens will re-open. People will also be able to visit relatives who live in the same region, so long as they wear protective masks and respect social distancing, as reported.