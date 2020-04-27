Germany Legally Approves the Option For Employees To Continue Working From Home Even After the Coronavirus Crisis Passes

The Minister of Labour in Germany has said that “everyone who wants to and whose workplace allows it should be able to work from home.”

THE German Minister of Labour, Hubertus Heil, said on Sunday that he is working on legislation that allows employees to continue working from home once the current health and economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic has passed.

“Everyone who wants to and whose workplace allows should be able to work from home, even when the new coronavirus pandemic is over,” Heil said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

According to data managed by the German government itself, 25 per cent of Germans have been able to continue working from home during the pandemic, which is more than double compared to figures before the crisis.

Heil explained that the plan he is developing will allow workers to completely move the office to their place of residence, as long as the company they work for is adapted for it.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has also praised his colleague’s proposal and has underlined how recent weeks have shown that it is in fact possible to work from home, he brands this “a real achievement,” which should not be abandoned after the crisis.

So far, Germany is the fifth country with the most cases of coronavirus, 157,770 in total. The death toll is closely reaching 6,000.



