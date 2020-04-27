Funky face masks for Vera kids on Spain’s Costa Almeria

CHILDREN in Vera are getting funky face masks to encourage them to do their bit to help stop the spread of the coronavirus now they are allowed out for fresh air and exercise for an hour a day.

The local council is this week, with the help of the municipality’s Civil Protection, going house-to-house giving out 2,000 hygienic masks for juniors made by a group of local volunteers in materials bound to appeal to young tastes.

The masks have been individually packaged following a heat treatment and disinfection, and come in sizes for two age ranges: three to seven years and eight to 11. Each mask can be used for a week, following hygiene rules on washing with soap and applying the steam of an iron, the local authority explained.

Along with the masks the council is handing out ‘good behaviour’ diplomas in four different designs to the kids as a reward for being “champions” and staying at home, and in so doing contributing to the fight against Covid-19.

“We cannot forget that in these days children have been confined at home without being able to go out, as have their families, commented Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco.

“They are champions and true heroes, and they are giving us all a huge lesson with their good behaviour and their attitude.”

The Mayor has also taken advantage of the distribution of free masks to all of Vera’s households to send a letter to residents thanking them for their “solidarity and exemplary behaviour” under the state of alarm lockdown.





“It is at such difficult times when the greatness of our town and our people is demonstrated”, Jorge Blanco tells them.

His message also includes an expression of gratitude to “all those who are dedicating their time and effort to helping other residents”, with particular recognition for Civil Protection volunteers and Vera’s Local Police force.

The Mayor ended with a note of optimism, telling citizens he is “convinced that between us all we will come out of this situation and we will soon overcome these such difficult times we are living through.”