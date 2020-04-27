Fuengirola Town Hall has raised nearly €300,000 in a donation campaign for residents severely hit by Covid-19 crisis.

THE Fuengirola Town Hall has managed to raise nearly €300,000 since the launch of the ‘Fuengirola Solidaria’ initiative, a donation campaign that will be used to financially or materially help the residents of the town most affected by the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 virus pandemic. This initiative, which was launched at the beginning of this month, when different companies, groups and individuals contacted the government team to offer funds, food or selflessly providing materials to residents who have been severely hit by this situation.

“Any contribution, however small it may seem, is positive since all the united efforts add up to a significant amount of aid for those most in need. I am proud to represent a caring town that knows how to rise to the occasion when difficulties are pressing. Therefore, I am sure that we will be able to increase this amount and that, among all of us, we will be able to help those who are suffering the effects of this crisis the most,” said the mayor.

The bank account is ES56 2103 3047 5000 3001 9149. The funds collected will be managed by the Department of Social Services, belonging to the Department of Social Welfare, which, based on the usual criteria and scales, will pay bills and basic expenses for residents who effectively prove that they are in a vulnerable economic situation as a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis.