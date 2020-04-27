Frying pan bashing arrest in Spain holiday hotspot Mallorca

A 48-YEAR-OLD woman is under arrest for bashing someone with a frying pan in a park in Mallorca capital Palma.

A police patrol headed to the park in the Foners district of the city on Saturday afternoon after a member of the public called in a suspected assault on a woman. When officers arrived they found the victim slumped on a bench with blood on her face and head, and immediately called an ambulance.

It later emerged she needed stitches for a cut to her forehead and had suffered a possible broken nose.

The victim told police her aggressor had whacked with the frying pan for no reason. Her version of events was reportedly backed up by a number of others who were around at the time, one saying she had seen the two women arguing the day before.

Another witness claimed both women dossed in the park and that they had at another time seen the supposed aggressor with a knife in her hands, Spanish press said.

The 48-year-old faces assault charges.



