France’s prisons release thousands bringing overcrowding down following fears they were a breeding ground for Coronavirus pandemic

AS France’s Covid-19 lockdown began, the country had more than 72,000 people behind bars for a prison capacity of around 61,000, which was an all-time occupancy record.

A month later, emergency measures designed to contain the spread of the virus have reduced the prison population by around 10,000, bringing the occupancy rate close to the perfect threshold of 100 per cent.

However, experts have questioned why it took an unprecedented health emergency to make the government take action.

In facilitating the release of some detainees, the government “was motivated first and foremost by the health crisis, not by substantive considerations,” says François Bès of the International Prison Observatory (OIP). “They were effectively compelled by the epidemic,” he adds. “Hence our concern that we’ll soon plunge back into the catastrophic situation we had before.”

With their combination of cramped cells, poor sanitation and desperate overcrowding, prisons in France and elsewhere have been described as an ideal breeding ground for the Coronavirus.