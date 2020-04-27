FLOOD alerts have been issued to the UK as they are expected to have month of rain fall over next 24 hours

April has been unseasonably warm until now but the Met Office has warned the weather is on the turn with showers and downpours expected for the UK over the next week.

Up to a months worth of rain will fall over some parts of the UK in the next 24 hours, forecasters have warned.

The country has basked in one of the warmest April’s in recent years, but Brits have been unable to enjoy it instead having to spend time cooped up indoors.

This morning Boris Johnson did not indicate there would be an end to the public health lockdown any time soon but the weather may see more Brits decide to stay indoors.

This week the weather is taking a turn for the worse with heavy showers predicted by the Met Office.

Tomorrow will see the first significant rain ‘for some time’ the forecaster has warned with some parts of England and Wales seeing more rainfall on Tuesday than they have all throughout April up to now.

For some in Wales and south and central England the rain will start this evening with patchy outbreaks that are heavy at times.

A spokesman for the Met Office said Tuesday was when temperatures would plummet with heavy rain. They said: “It will be chilly and cloudy with spells of rain, which will turn heavy at times, across Wales and southern and central England.” Temperatures are expected to drop substantially on Tuesday, with London registering around 11C, compared to 21C today. Oli Claydon from the Met Office said it would be “unsettled and turning much cooler into next week”. But he added: “With it being spring there will be spells when it will be brighter and calmer. It is a bit of a mixed bag, which is to be expected at this time of year.”