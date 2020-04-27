Five Brits arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca after Benidorm police seize drugs destined for the UK

Five Brits have been arrested on Spain’s Costa Blanca after 230 kilos of marihuana destined for the UK was seized by Benidorm police.

THE suspects, aged between 26 and 41, were arrested in La Nucia as alleged members of a criminal network involved in buying large consignments of marijuana to transport to the UK.

Police sources confirmed 230 kilos of the drug was stashed in a ‘hideout’ in La Nucia.

At the beginning of the year, the investigators from the Judicial Police Brigade of the Benidorm National Police Station, received information about a possible criminal organisation that might be operating in the area.

The informer told police the gang was shipping large amounts of marihuana to the UK inside freight lorries, hidden amongst legal cargo.

The inquiry focused on the now disbanded alleged criminal group, whose members owned various van-type vehicles.

Officers discovered that the suspects were not the producers of the drug, but that they bought large consignments from other traffickers, and organised its delivery overseas.

In addition to the drugs, four vehicles and more than €15,000 in cash has been seized. The five detainees will appear before the courts this week.



