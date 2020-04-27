Donations by town halls and the work of busy seamstresses all help to make masking up  easier in Axarquia

TO wear or not to wear?

Despite no clear guidelines on wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, Axarquia town hall are making sure that health professionals, municipal employees and residents do not have to go without them.

In Torrox, Correos employees are distributing a massive 60,000 masks, posting packets of five in every postbox, local mayor Oscar Medina announced.

Almuñecar Town Hall has supplied Ayuda a Domicilio (Help at Home) with 800 masks and 12 litres of sanitising hand gel, while congratulating and thanking local volunteers who are making face masks and gowns.

“The town hall provided the necessary material and a group of dressmakers have cut out and sewn the masks and gowns,” said Institutional Relations councillor Alberto Garcia Gilabert.

The original 10 volunteers have increased to 80, he added, and have now made 4,000 masks, 500 gowns as well as 100 aprons and shoe covers.

Proteccion Civil volunteers are taking masks to outlying Nerja zones including Rio de la Miel and Cantarrijan, where they have distributed more than 200 masks so that residents do not have to leave the area to acquire them.





Velez-Malaga Town Hall was also at the receiving end recently, receiving 1,000 masks and 70 disposable gowns from local businessman Francisco Ali Manen.