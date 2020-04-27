CORONAVIRUS: “lockdown lags” put to work in UK Jails making Personal Protective Equipment for the NHS

Prisoners put to work making personal protective equipment will save Hospitals money by ordering gowns and visors for the NHS from local jails.
Prisoners from Britains jails are being put to work making personal protective equipment to help in the battle against coronavirus and save hospitals money.
These “lockdown lags” from eight category B and C jails around the country will start making hospital scrubs and face visors this week as part of a “national effort” to beat the disease, the Justice Secretary said. The items they produce will cost around a third of the normal commercial rate, with a typical set of scrubs costing around £5, compared with £15 on the open market.
Prisoners will be paid their standard weekly wage of around £12.50 to make the garments, with an initial order for 5,000 scrub tops and bottoms and 5,000 drawstring laundry bags for the scrubs placed by NHS trusts.