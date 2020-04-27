Common Heartburn Drug Shows Tremendous Promise in Treating The Coronavirus

Could a Common cheap heartburn drug could treat coronavirus? Doctors will know in weeks.

US researchers are at present testing whether famotidine, the active compound in the over-the-counter heartburn drug Pepcid, can ease the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Scientists have been scrambling to find drugs capable of stopping the pandemic, the death toll now stands at 20,732 in the UK and 55,417 in the US.

Famotidine, a commonly used and cheap drug, has been available on prescription since 1987 in the UK, for treating gastric issues. US researchers say they have more than 150 people so far taking part in the study, which began earlier this month.

The study is being carried out by the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the research arm of Northwell Health, according to a spokesman for the hospital system.

The researchers are hoping that famotidine acts as an inhibitor of Covid-19, similar to the way certain drugs block the replication of HIV/AIDS.

Please check back soon for the update on the Famotidine drug trial.



