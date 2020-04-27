British Expat Formula One Fans in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Areas of Spain Get Some Great News

BRITISH expat fans of Formula One racing in the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas of Spain have got some great news over their sport.

F1 chairman Chase Carey has said that the season could start in July, with next month’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona being moved to later in the campaign.

That race at the Circuit de Catalunya, which attracts many British F1 followers living in Spain, is part of a major rescheduling process.

At worst the Spanish GP would be behind closed doors, but F1 chiefs are hoping that spectators might be allowed, depending on the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are now increasingly confident with the progress of our plans to begin our season this summer,” Carey said in a statement.

“We’re targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on July 5.”

Carey hopes that races can take place in Europe through to September, including the Spanish GP, that was originally scheduled for May 10, before moving to “Eurasia, Asia and the Americas.”





The season would finish in the Gulf with the Bahrain GP, originally set for March, and then the Abu Dhabi GP.

“We expect the early races to be without spectators but we hope that fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule,” Carey said.

“We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country.”

The British GP is set to follow Austria on July 19 and organisers said they are talking to the UK government about the viability of holding it without fans.

F1′s finances have taken a hit with so many races called off, and smaller teams especially face an uncertain future.