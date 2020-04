A FURTHER 350 patients in the UK have died from coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total national death toll to 21,106.

A total of 18,749 have died in England, following 329 further deaths since Sunday.

Scotland has seen 1,262 deaths since the start of the crisis after 13 died in the past day.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today 10,521 have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 197 from 10,324 the day before.