BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 437 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as hospitalisations continue to fall.

The country’s total death toll from the virus has now climbed to: 23,293

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 infection fell further to 28,055 from 28,217 on Sunday and the number of people in intensive care fell to 4,608 from 4,682 on Sunday.

