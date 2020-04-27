Brawl in Benalmadena! 21-Year-Old in Costa del Sol Arrested for Stabbing A Neighbor Who Was Walking Their Dog

National Police officers in Benalmadena, Malaga, have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his neighbour in the shoulder whilst he was walking his dog. According to sources close to the investigation, a dispute between the two acted as a catalyst for this violent behaviour.

The young man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in committing a crime of injury whilst the 25-year-old victim was evacuated in an ambulance requiring stitches.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 25, at around noon in the downtown area of Benalmadena. The 091-emergency number was called to report an assault with a knife in a neighbourhood fight.

-- Advertisement --

Once they arrived at the scene, officers assisted the bleeding victim who was quickly transported to a health centre nearby due to the gash he received in his shoulder.

According to information gathered at the scene by the officers, the men involved had a previous dispute brewing between them. The victim went out to walk his dog with his partner, when they surprisingly encountered the attacker, a Colombian national, who was quickly approaching them with a knife intended to injure the victim.

To avoid being attacked, the man released his dog as it was about to be run over and reproached the alleged aggressor for his actions, who took this moment to stab him in the left shoulder with the knife.

After the attack, the alleged perpetrator fled the scene and police officers collected information about his characteristics which then helped them find him hidden on the top floor of a rooftop building where he lives, with traces of blood on his clothes. He was subsequently arrested and is now at the disposal of the Investigation Courts in Torremolinos.



