Boys and girls come out to play at last after six weeks of lockdown as Spain’s government starts to lift quarantine orders

AFTER six weeks indoors, Axarquia children could once more go outside without breaking the law on April 26.

Spain’s under-14s were the first to benefit as the national government took tentative steps towards relaxing some of the State of Alarm measures halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Axarquia town halls removed barriers to the beaches so that children living within a one-kilometre radius could play on the sand once more.

Their newly-restored freedom to walk in the open air once more was not entirely unrestricted, however. Climbing frames and play areas on beaches were still vetoed and festooned with police tape while paddling, let alone swimming, must wait.

“You simply don’t realise how much you have until something like this happens,” one Nerja mother told the local Spanish media as she enjoyed Nerja’s Burriana beach.

Those living too far from the beach were out with skateboards, scooters and bikes although, perhaps hardest of all for the children both on beaches and town centre streets was the obligation to keep away from other children, even when they saw their best friends in the distance.

To make up for this, Local Police officers handed out diplomas in Rincon de la Victoria, praising them for their exemplary behaviour during quarantine.



