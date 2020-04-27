Big British supermarkets rated from ‘excellent’ to ‘could do better’ for helping customers during lockdown

ASDA, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s were told where they are doing well or could “do better.”

Supermarkets are being told where they could do better to help customers and suppliers during lockdown.

The big four were rated in three key areas – supporting the supply chain, working with charities and prioritising the vulnerable.

The ratings suggest Morrisons was performing best, while Asda “could do better” in most areas.

The score card was produced after research by the Scottish Green Party on major supermarkets serving customers all over the UK.

Mark Ruskell, the Green Party’s food and farming spokesman, published his results based on responses to him from each supermarket.

He said: “The dominance of four chains in the food industry has given these retailers enormous power, and with that comes great responsibility, especially during a public health crisis like the one we are in.





“It’s clear that when it comes to these responsibilities, some are doing better than others. Farmers and food banks must get the support they need to respond to the needs of the country. Suppliers must be paid promptly, charities need supplies and financial support more than ever, and vulnerable people must be prioritised when it comes to delivery slots.”

On the supply chain, Asda said they pay small suppliers immediately, while Tesco shortened payment for 500 smaller suppliers to five days. Morrisons promises payment with 48 hours for 3,000 smaller suppliers and Sainsbury’s makes payment on delivery for 1,500 small suppliers.

Asda donated £5 million to food emergency charities, Tesco donated £15 million among other grants, Morrisons offered £10 million of food donating over three months, and Sainsbury’s donated £3 million to FareShare.

For vulnerable customers, the score card was based on Asda’s online volunteer card and NHS priority opening. Tesco has similar special opening times and is expanding home delivery. Morrisons has “excellent” seven-day slots for NHS staff, while Sainsbury’s is expanding click-and-collect.