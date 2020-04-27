Another car park on Benidorm’s Poniente beach frontline will go towards solving La Cala parking problems

A CAR PARK on the Poniente beach frontline will help to solve the area’s parking situation.

Located at the lower end of Avenida Xixo, this unsurfaced plot of land has been used during times of peak occupation but there will now be asphalted spaces for 200 cars, announced Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

The area will soon have an additional 120 parking spaces once the new roads included in the Actuacion Numero 1 Poniente project are opened and connect the Poniente promenade with Via Parque.

“Soon we shall be bringing some respite to La Cala’s parking problems, especially near the promenade until the new car park-lookout is completed,” Benidorm mayor Toni Perez said.

Perez explained that the town hall was taking advantage of the absence of pedestrians and a significant reduction in the number of vehicles on the roads to carry out work that would have been difficult in pre-lockdown conditions.



