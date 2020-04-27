Alcaucin residents do their bit by helping Spain’s government to track the path that Covid-19 has taken through the province

FORTY-ONE Alcaucin residents are cooperating in a wide-ranging study to estimate the extension of Covid-19 in Spain.

The national government is carrying out a nationwide survey to establish the Spanish population’s degree of immunity to the coronavirus while at the same time monitoring the evolution of the contagion.

The 41 Alcaucin residents, who were selected at random by Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), will be visited in their homes to give blood samples. These can then be analysed to estimate precisely the frequency of past and present contagion at provincial level, providing the national government with information regarding the direction the pandemic is taking inside Spain.

At the same time, and in order to obtain an approximation of the prevalence of antibodies amongst Spain’s residents, a rapid pin-prick test will also be carried out.

A total of 74,880 people from approximately 22,000 households in Spain’s 50 mainland provinces, as well as the Ceuta and Melilla enclaves in North Africa, are giving blood samples for the nationwide initiative.

Two further tests will be carried out at three-week intervals, either at home or the health centre, to determine the immunological changes in the population.



