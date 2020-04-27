Abandoned narco-launch found washed up on Burriana beach in Nerja, but no sign of 2,000-kilo haul

LAST Sunday, as children descended on Nerja’s Burriana beach, an empty dinghy was found abandoned at the water’s edge.

One of the ultra-rapid inflatables that are known as “narco-launches” and are equipped with powerful outboard motors, the boat was empty although Guardia Civil sources revealed that it was big enough to have brought more than 2,000 kilos of cannabis from Morocco.

Early birds amongst parents taking children to the beach for the first time since lockdown began six weeks earlier, later commented on the social media that they were able to watch as a tractor hauled the boat to the promenade where it was loaded onto a waiting tow-truck.

Despite the absence of the drugs, the Guardia Civil have now arrested one person of Moroccan nationality in connection with the find.



