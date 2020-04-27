A very happy 100th birthday to Costa Blanca’s Peggy Bloomfield

Costa Blanca’s Peggy Bloomfield celebrates her 100th birthday today.

AND while she may not have had the huge birthday party family and friends in Moraira have been planning for the last 12 months, volunteers from Spain’s Civil Protection swung by with sirens blaring to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.

Val told Euro Weekly News: “Mum was really looking forward to having a party at Saxos in Moraira, with all her friends and family, but now we will have to wait until we can reschedule, maybe later this year.”

Peggy is hugely popular in her home town.

Friends Shirley and Derick Young said: “Peggy is an absolutely wonderful lady and we love her dearly, everybody does. There was going to be the biggest party with around 100 people invited, she has so many friends.

“Happy birthday Peggy, we will celebrate as soon as we can.”

Peggy left Cambridge and moved to Moraira with her daughter Val Mills and her family in August 2005, to start a new life in Spain.

And Peggy has made the most of the sunshine, and making lots of new friends, joining ladies lunch clubs and U3A.





She was born on April 24, 1920, in Holbourn, London, where she grew up, went to school and worked.

In 1945, Val married Bob and they lived in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, until 1980, when they relocated to Cambridgeshire.

Sadly Bob died in 2002, so three years later Peggy decided to try a new way of life in Spain, and loves regular visits from the rest of her family.

Sadly, they have been unable to join her on her big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Everybody at Euro Weekly News would like to wish Peggy a very Happy Birthday!!!!