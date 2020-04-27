4,000,000 people have been furloughed as a result of coronavirus

AROUND half a million employers have applied to the Coronavirus Job Retention scheme as lockdown continues to prevent businesses from operating.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons that the colossal rescue package, which allows bosses to put staff on leave and claim 80 per cent of their wages through the government, launched on schedule last week and the first grants have just been paid.

He said one in four businesses had stopped trading as a result of the pandemic, leading to more than four million jobs being furloughed.

He said the government is doing what it can but ‘can’t save every job and every business,’ warning: ‘These are already tough times and there will be more to come.’

Thinktank Resolution Foundation has predicted the furlough scheme could cost the government £30 to £40 billion in three months, while independent finance watchdog the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) has warned the UK economy could shrink by a third if lockdown continues for some time.



