Woman nearly dies of shock after being told her Coronavirus ‘victim’ sister is alive two weeks after they cremated her!

A Coronavirus ‘victim’ has been found alive after family thought they cremated her in hospital mix-up.

Alba Maruri, 74, from Guayaquil in Ecuador, was thought to have died from Covid-19 at Abel Gilbert Ponton Hospital but her stunned family were told on Friday she is still alive.

The mistake was discovered weeks after the family of Alba Maruri, from Guayaquil in Ecuador, even though her sister thought they had cremated her.

-- Advertisement --

Alba Maruri, 74, was admitted to an intensive care unit on March 27 suffering from a high fever and difficulty breathing, and medical personnel told her family later that day that she had died, Maruri’s sister Aura said by telephone. A week later, health authorities gave Ms. Maruri’s family what they thought were her remains.

Collapsed at the news…

Aura Maruri collapsed to the floor on the news that there had been a terrible mistake…

“An ambulance arrived with a doctor, a psychiatrist, and the social worker. They apologized, and they tell us ‘Your sister is alive,’ and we were in shock,” said Aura Maruri. “It is a miracle of God what has happened.”

Aura Maruri says she does not know what to do with the metal chest holding the ashes of the body delivered by mistake. The hospital has not yet released details of the mistaken identity patient, that remains a mystery.



