WATCH: Triathlete is climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest at his home to raise funds for Spain’s Covid-19 Red Cross Response initiative

Spanish triathlete, David Mansoa, this morning began a challenge to scale the dizzy heights of the 19 steps outside his home as many times as it would take to reach the top of Mount Everest.

DAVID pledged to ‘climb’ 8,848 metres in an ‘Everest Challenge’ at his home in Navarra, to raise funds for the Red Cross Respond’s Covid-19 initiative, set up to support the vulnerable during the pandemic.

And the Triurgazia Triathlon Club member’s efforts are being continually updated in live streams on the club’s Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/triurgazia.triatlon

El pueblo de David Mansoa, OTEIZA DE LA SOLANA volcado con el y mandado muchísima fuerza, grandes personas! 👏🙌🙌🙌Oteitzako jendea David Mansoa animatzen! Eutsi goiari! 💪💪Muchas gracias Balleneros! Eskerrik asko! Zveřejnil(a) Triurgazia Triatlon dne Neděle 26. dubna 2020



David began the arduous fundraiser at 7am this morning, and three hours ago he had completed 2,000 climbs – taking him to the equivalent of 6,400 metres.

And viewers had pledged €2,457 getting him very close to his €3,000.

The club posted: “The first first depends only on him, the second is up to you…”