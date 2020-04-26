UK TV Personality Katie Price Sexually Assaulted by Armed Thugs on Family Holiday in South Africa

UK TV personality Katie Price has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by armed thugs when she was on a family holiday in South Africa.

The incident happened in Johannesburg two years ago, with the capital area regarded as the most violent part of the country.

Price referred to a car-jacking incident on Channel 4 last week, but in an interview with The Sun, she went a lot further and admitted she needed treatment for PTSD to deal with what happened.

Forty-one-year-old Price said that she was travelling with her five children when six thugs approached her vehicle, which had stopped for the youngsters to have a toilet break.

South African police said it “was a miracle” that the gang did not kill the family.

“Six men attacked us after we stopped because my son Junior needed a wee. We should never have been allowed to make that journey without security,” said Price.

“It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an Adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below.”





The model turned TV personality said she “thought she was going to die” during the horrific incident, but her protective instinct took precedence as she “launched” herself in front of the kids “trying to protect them.”

Even though the attack happened in 2018, Price said that she just cannot go anywhere on her own, and that the incident had had a “profound effect” on her 12-year-old daughter, Princess.

Price also revealed that she was getting treatment as a consequence at the world-famous Priory Clinic in Hampshire.