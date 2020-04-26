UK Government orders 50MILLION immunity test kits hailed as a game-changer by Top Scientists

Top UK Scientists have created a “game-changing” immunity test that works in 20 minutes and could be ready by June as Boris Johnson returns to work tomorrow.

Government Ministers have ordered the production of up to 50 million new immunity tests as part of what experts hope will be a ‘game-changing’ development in the battle against the coronavirus.

A breakthrough by a team of top British scientists means that, by June, people could be able to reliably test whether they have developed immunity to the virus, the hopes are that people will be allowed to return to work and socialise as normal.

The dramatic news comes as Boris Johnson prepares to go back to work in Downing Street tomorrow. Boris Johnson has told aides that he is ‘raring to go’ in the fight against the virus which nearly killed him.

Expected to cost around £10, the new immunity tests have been devised by scientists at Oxford, working for the Government-backed Rapid Testing Consortium.

Users provide a pinprick of blood for analysis, then, like a pregnancy test, if two lines appear after a 20-minute wait, people know that they have the antibodies. One line means they are either vulnerable to coronavirus infection or the test has failed. After the test, the user would take a picture of the positive result and send it to a central unit that would enter their details into a database.

The pandemic reached another grim milestone yesterday as the UK death toll passed 20,000 – up by 813 in 24 hours.



