A THIEF who posed as a plain-clothes cop to fool his victims in Almeria is under arrest.

The case dates back to November last year. A couple reported that a man had come up to them in their car. He told them he was a non-uniformed police officer and ordered them to hand over a mobile phone.

At this point he revealed he was carrying a knife and made off on a moped with the phone.

Now after five months later the real police have identified and detained the robber.