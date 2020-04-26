Special Patrols Deployed Along Spain’s Costa del Sol As Kids And Parents Hit The Streets

AS Parents and Children break to the streets this morning on Spain’s Costa del Sol special patrols are out ensuring regulations are adhered to.

Special patrols are in operation this morning on the walkways of the Costa del Sol to ensure the new regulations of one parent and three children, as children break out and feel freedom after nearly seven weeks of no school and confined to home life.

As the first children felt the freedom as they hit the streets this morning after a long lockdown, special patrol groups watched with eagle eyes to ensure the regulations are in order.

We the Euro Weekly News spoke to one of the patrol’s motorbike riders who told us:

“We are not out to spoil anybody’s fun, it’s great to see the area come back to life and especially children out enjoying themselves, but we are working in coordination with the police to ensure regulations are met, we are simply out to stop the new regulations being ruined for everyone.

“Extra police patrols are also working today, if we see law breakers we have radios to call them to the spot, we will be riding around all Costa del Sol towns today and for the near future, please remember there’s nothing to fear as long as you stay within the law designed to protect everyone.”



