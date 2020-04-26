Spain’s Pedro Sanchez Explains the Three Pillars of the De-Escalation Process Which Is Expected to Begin in May

THE end of the quarantine period set out by the government as a result of the coronavirus crisis is beginning to take shape and gives residents in Spain a beacon of hope.

As announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in his press conference, the first step of de-escalation starts this Sunday, April 26, as children under the age of 14 are allowed to go for accompanied walks with a parent.

Furthermore, the next step in the de-escalation process could arrive as soon as May 2. Sanchez is planning to allow adults to go for walks or do some kind of physical activity after this date, however, this is always dependent upon the evolution of the pandemic in Spain.

-- Advertisement --

The President of the Government has also spoken of the following steps, which will act as pillars of support for the de-escalation plan, which is set to be approved next Tuesday, April 28 during a meeting between the Council of Ministers.

Sanchez has listed three aspects which will shape the de-escalation plan: