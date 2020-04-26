Spain’s Costa del Sol bar & restaurant owners get ready to open up on May 25

SPAIN’S Costa del Sol restaurant and bar owners get ready to open up on May 25, after Junta de Andalucia’s announcement today.

Junta de Andalucia’s President Juanma Moreno has confirmed that he will propose to the central government, in tomorrow’s meeting, to allow restaurants and bars in the region to open their doors from May 25, while other commercial activity should be allowed to commence on May 11.

-- Advertisement --

Moreno’s announcement is being celebrated by many restaurant and bar owners on the Costa Del Sol. Wendy Bradshaw from Brad’s Bar in Torreblanca said she will be celebrating the “fantastic news” with a “tipple.” “Myself, Steph and Emma can’t wait to get back to work. This is the news we wanted to hear for a long time. We are going to celebrate tonight with a tipple and then start planning in the morning. This is fantastic news for all bar owners across the Coast.”

On hearing the news, an excited Mark and Barbara Sutherland from the Luna Bar in Fuengirola, commented: “This is fantastic news – amazing. It’s made our Sunday. We can’t wait to see all our customers again and we’ll be serving the biggest fish ever and pouring that beer with pleasure.”

An elated ‘Big Dave’ of Fuengirola’s Anchor Bar promises “first drinks” on the house when he opens the doors of his establishment. “Daba Daba Doo! Brilliant… just brilliant. We are so excited to see our customers have the opportunity to come back and it will be a pleasure to see them again,” he said. “The first drinks will be on us for sure.”

Mike Rawlings, owner of a bar in Fuengirola’s Los Boliches, is also overjoyed at hearing Moreno’s announcement. “Tremendous, it’s going to be like waiting for a holiday. You know it’s coming, so you have something to look forward to, and we will be counting down the days,” said Rawlings.

However, Moreno provided no indication when the tourism sector can open. But he did reveal that Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has accepted his tourism rescue plan.



