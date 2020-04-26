Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca witness first Parents and children on walks after lockdown restrictions eased

From the balconies of the Costa del Sol to the paseos on the Costa Blanca, there is a strange and unfamiliar sight, PEOPLE!

REPORTS are flooding in of a gradual influx of families to the streets and beaches of Malaga, Spain taking their first ‘legal’ steps out since the lockdown was put into action in March this year.

Beaches at Malaga, Rincón de la Victoria, Mijas and Marbella have been allowed to open today from 9am until 9pm for supervised groups of children under 14 years of age.

-- Advertisement --

No bathing or swimming will be permitted on any of the beaches though and town halls asked participants to be socially aware and responsible, police are expected to be out in force to observe that people do not break the rules.

It is expected that the Spanish PM will announce a further relaxation of the lockdown via video link from his Moncloa Palace in Madrid on Tuesday. This much-anticipated speech will hopefully give the thousands of bar owners across the whole region a date where they can open their businesses, many are on the brink of bankruptcy.



