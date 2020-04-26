Shocking pictures show notorious Indonesian wet market still open despite links to coronavirus

SHOCKING pictures show one notorious wet market is still operating – trading dogs, cats and bats despite links to coronavirus.

The animals were seen being flogged by vendors at a market in northern Indonesia known for its exotic wildlife offerings despite government and global pressure to shut down.

Despite government and health agencies urging vendors to take bats and other wildlife off the market, vendors at the Tomohon Extreme Meat market on Sulawesi island say business is booming.

Even curious tourists take the trip to check out the exotic meats.

Bat seller Stenly Timbuleng said the worldwide pandemic “has not affected sales”.

“In fact… sales continue. It is always sold out,” he explained. Timbuleng said his products are still selling for as much as 60,000 rupiah (£3.40).

On an average day, he can sell 50-60 bats and during festive periods, he can sell up to 600. “My customers still keep coming,” he added.

Research suggests the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China, might have originated in bats in a market selling illegal wild animals before being passed on to humans.