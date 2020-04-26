New infection rate drops back down in Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca and Ibiza

NEW coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands are significantly down today Sunday on yesterday’s figure.

Another 10 people on the islands have tested positive for Covid-19 since Saturday. This compares with reports of 29 new contagions over the previous 24 hours.

Total Covid-19 cases on the archipelago now stand at 1,917, the Balearic Infectious Diseases Management Autonomous Committee spokesman, Doctor Javier Arranz, confirmed earlier.

There has been one more coronavirus-related death since yesterday. The islands’ total fatality tally is 175.

There are currently 619 active Covid-19 cases on the islands, 12 less than on Saturday.

Recoveries now total 1,123, 21 more people having beaten the virus than a day ago.

In all 1,123 coronavirus patients have been hospitalised since the start of the pandemic, four up on yesterday’s number, and 166 have end up in intensive care units.





As it stands, 365 are receiving hospital treatment, of which 67 are in intensive care.

The virus has been detected in 318 of the Balearics health workers to date, representing 16 per cent of cases.