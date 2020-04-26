MORE GOOD NEWS: Costa del Sol’s Covid-19 recoveries almost triple number of new infections

The number of people in Malaga that have recovered from coronavirus (Covid-19) has almost tripled, compared to the amount of new infections, according to official health statistics.

The total number of recoveries in Malaga now account for 1,329, which includes 140 recoveries made in the last 24 hours alone. That’s almost triple the amount of new infections, which was around 51 yesterday, according to Malaga’s health authority.

The number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 has also gone down. Yesterday at around 8pm there were 146 people in hospital for coronavirus, compared to 164 on Friday. There are now also fewer people in intensive care – 34, compared to 35 the day before. However, two deaths were registered in Malaga in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths for the province to 249.