Minister declares supermarket stocks back to normal in the UK

AFTER panic buying caused UK supermarket shelves to be stripped bare, the environment minister has claimed food stocks have now ‘returned to normal.’

Speaking at the daily No 10 press conference, Environment Secretary George Eustice said at the beginning of the pandemic the country saw ‘significant’ problems in panic buying, but added ‘that episode quickly subsided.’

-- Advertisement --

Mr Eustice said over the next few weeks available food delivery slots across the entire supermarket chain will grow from 2.6 million to 2.9 million, having increased from 2.1 million at the beginning of the pandemic.

He highlighted that although major supermarkets had agreed to prioritise delivery slots for those in the vulnerable group and increase availability overall, there was still not enough capacity to meet the high demand.

He said: “Food availability now is back to normal levels and has been for several weeks.

“Supermarkets have taken steps to increase their capacity but while this capacity has expanded it will still not be enough to meet all of the demand that is out there,” he added.



