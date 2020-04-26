John Lewis set to open all 50 stores mid May- but it could take 6 weeks

John Lewis is set to start to reopen all 50 of its UK stores from May – but it could take up to six weeks to complete.

The department store chain has drawn up plans that will be ready to begin implementing within the next few weeks, reports The Mail on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --

But the plans will only go ahead after the government has given the okay for non-essential shops to reopen.

All of the retailers 35 department stores and 15 smaller John Lewis at Home shops have been closed for a month now following state orders for all non-essential shops to shut down to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The supermarket side of the John Lewis Partnership, Waitrose, has largely remained open during the lockdown.

The reopening operations will see “different sizes of shops… open at different points in time”, Andrew Murphy, the group’s executive director of operations said.

Mr Murphy emphasised that its won’t be businesses as usual straightaway and that the retailer will take a staggered approach likely to be in three stages over three to four weeks.





The first stores to reopen are likely to be ones with large car parks so that staff are able to drive to work if there are still restrictions on the use of public transport.

It’s believed there are around 20 stores like this.

The last stores likely to open doors once again will be the larger ones in city centres such as London, Birmingham and Glasgow, where almost all staff need to use public transport to get to work.