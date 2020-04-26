Japanese Mayor calls for men to do the shopping during the coronavirus pandemic as “women take longer”

A Japanese Mayor has come under fire for calling for men to do the shopping during the coronavirus pandemic as “women take longer”.

ICHIRO Matsui, Mayor of Osaka, Japan’s third largest city, said women browse more and are slower choosing items to buy, and therefore spend more time in supermarkets than men.

“Women take time to look at products and hesitate between this and that, while men go for the items they were asked for and leave,” he said.

-- Advertisement --

These words are part of the Japanese politician’s recommendations during the health crisis, and his comments have been met with criticism in the media.

He is accused of being prejudiced against women by many, while others support him, claiming women “skip the recommendations and run around talking”.

Japanese mayor says men should grocery shop during coronavirus pandemic as women 'take a longer time' – CNN#Osakamayor #IchiroMatsui https://t.co/wfmBM2ZiuU — coredump (@coredump_t) April 25, 2020



