Gavin and Stacey’s Nessa issues coronavirus advice to fans

Ruth Jones has just given Gavin and Stacey fans the best bit of coronavirus advice.

Ruth took to social media as her Gavin and Stacey character Nessa to talk about the Covid-19 outbreak as she urged fans to ‘stay out of my way’.

-- Advertisement --

‘Oh, what’s occurring not a lot other than a global pandemic but the question was rhetorical,’ she began.

‘Now listen, I am not here to give advice, there’s plenty of others that would do that for you, it’s your life and I am not about to tell you how to live it. I wouldn’t do that to no one. I wouldn’t even tell myself to live my life.’

The 53-year-old actress went on to continue: ‘If you see me in the morning doing my daily run, my half marathon around Barry, don’t even think about breaking that two-metre rule because if you does I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly to back off.

‘Because at the end of the day when all is said and done, no word of a lie if truth be told, just because you don’t feel ill don’t mean you’re not infectious, you could be riddled.’

Nessa signed off the as she added: ‘Stay safe, stay out of my way and protect the NHS, obviously it goes without saying.’



