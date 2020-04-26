EWN SPAIN EXCLUSIVE: Costa del Sol Viral-Sensation ‘Rock the Lockdown’ edges towards a Million Followers

Rock the Lockdown now has almost a Million followers, what started off as an idea to ‘entertain the masses’ has ended up an internet sensation.

Rock Of The Ages duo Ollie Hughes and Lucy Pardoe could never have imagined in their wildest dreams that it would turn into something as big as this. Ollies’ idea was to “entertain the masses” and he and Lucy have certainly done that!

I originally did an interview with them on March 18, 2020 (and in retrospect, stupidly) forecast they could get as many as 32,000 views, at that time they would have been happy if a few hundred had logged in!

Approaching its sixth week, the Facebook page is still attracting hundreds of new followers every day and still doesn’t show any sign of it slowing down.

It’s worth mentioning that 30 per cent of any voluntary contributions go to a different charity every week, the rest is eaten up by admin costs as there is a team of technicians working full time to look after that side of things. All is there to be seen on the Facebook page and is completely transparent.

There has been so much great talent on the site and artists have been offered gigs all over the Coast with one in particular securing work aboard a Cruise Liner, brilliant work guys! The Voice winner, Molly Hocking, has also made an appearance recently.

Artists and Bands from all over the world have performed on the site, remember to keep an eye on the announcements as it says just how to apply on there.





As for Ollie and Lucy, they are just waiting to go and perform themselves, their ‘Rock of Ages’ show is well worth a look and you can tell they really enjoy what they are doing, it comes across.

As for future plans, the duo agreed that we will just have to wait and see, after all, no-one really knows when exactly bars will be open for business, never mind live music.

In our hour chat, we all agreed on one thing, it would be great if live music venues could at least start tenaciously booking acts, nothing concrete of course, just an advanced booking that gives all the tremendous talent we are lucky to have on the Coast a reason for hope.

The Spanish government has already started to relax the strict measures put in place in March this year. Sunday witnessed the first phase and children were allowed with supervision.

On Tuesday, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez is due to make another announcement regarding further easing of the rules. There are substantial rumours the next phase will see adults allowed out for walks and exercise, and bars will be allowed to open if they can adhere to strict rules, although not everyone can afford an ioniser, portable thermal imager, and plastic screens separating the diners!

On a personal note, I think it is brilliant what Ollie and Lucy have done and wish them all the best for the future and am extremely happy to see the way it has grown since our first interview. Well done guys, you deserve all the success you have.