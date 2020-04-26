Covid-19 infections up today in Costa Blanca’s north region, but number of deaths are down

Costa Blanca’s Valencian Community has recorded 249 new coronavirus infections, and 18 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

WHILE positive cases are up on yesterday (164), the number of deaths are down six on Saturday’s figures. The total fatalities since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,190.

The Generalitat Valenciana confirmed this afternoon there have been 210 recoveries.

-- Advertisement --

Across the Community, 11,372 are currently Covid-19 positive with 792 being treated in hospital and 154 in ICU.

On the flipside, 6,243 patients have recovered from the virus.