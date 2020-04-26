Coronavirus recoveries rise to more than 40 per cent of cases on Spain’s Costa Almeria

RECOVERIES from coronavirus now represent more than 40 per cent of cases.

Today Sunday the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department revealed that another 16 people in the province have beaten the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing up the recoveries total to 229.

As it stands, 527 people in Almeria have tested positive for Covid-19, nine more than yesterday.

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths since Saturday, meaning the provincial fatality figure remains at 45.

A total of 204 coronavirus cases have been hospitalised since the start of the pandemic, and of these, 38 have required intensive care treatment.

At the current time however, there are just 34 patients infected with the virus in the province’s hospitals. Twelve of them are in intensive care units.



