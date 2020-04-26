Coronavirus Pandemic Sees Unchanged Death Toll in Costa Blanca South Area of Spain

THE Costa Blanca South area of Spain has reported no rise in the death toll caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 24 hours.

The Sunday briefing (April 26) from the Valencian Health Ministry for the Vega Baja region said that there were 12 confirmed new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours across the Torrevieja and Orihuela health department areas.

That’s the largest daily rise recorded for over a week, breaking a pattern of modest single digit daily in reported cases.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 59 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 15 people losing their lives in Orihuela, and 44 in the Torrevieja district.

There are now a total of 512 active cases across the Vega Baja, split between 376 (plus eight) in Torrevieja, and 136 (plus four) in Orihuela.

No official figures are provided for how many people have contracted the coronavirus and have recovered.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.





The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.